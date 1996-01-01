3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 150.0 g mixture of MgCO3, Mg(ClO3)2, and Mg(HCO3)2 produces 65.11 g of CO2, 18.68 g of O2, and 9.64 g of H2O.
MgCO3 (s) → MgO (s) + CO2 (g)
Mg(ClO3)2 (s) → MgCl2 (s) + 3 O2 (g)
Mg(HCO3)2 (s) → MgO (s) + 2 CO2 (g) + H2O (g)
Determine the composition of the mixture.
A
34.5 g MgCO3, 37.2 g Mg(ClO3)2, 34.5 g Mg(HCO3)2)
B
34.5 g MgCO3, 37.2 g Mg(ClO3)2, 78.3 g Mg(HCO3)2)
C
34.5 g MgCO3, 78.3 g Mg(ClO3)2, 78.3 g Mg(HCO3)2)
D
37.2 g MgCO3, 34.5 g Mg(ClO3)2, 78.3 g Mg(HCO3)2)