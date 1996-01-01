3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methane, ethane, and propane are burnt in excess oxygen in three separate reaction vessels. The mass burnt for each fuel was 3.45 g. Determine which fuel will generate the largest amount of CO2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Methane
B
Ethane
C
Propane
D
All three will produce equal amounts of CO2