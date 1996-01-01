19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Molecules with different arrangments but the same chemical formula are called isomers. For the two isomers of nonane shown below, which has the higher standard molar entropy? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The nonane isomer (ii) will have a higher standard molar entropy because it has greater motional energy than isomer (i)
B
The nonane isomer (i) will have a higher standard molar entropy because it has greater motional energy than isomer (ii)
C
The nonane isomer (ii) will have a higher standard molar entropy because it has more branching than isomer (i)
D
The nonane isomer (i) will have a higher standard molar entropy because it has smaller motional energy than isomer (ii)