19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the two systems below:
Each system is composed of 4 particles that have a total energy of 40 J.
i) Identify how many energetically equivalent ways the particles can be distributed for each system.
ii) Identify the system that has the greater entropy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) A: 1, B: 24, ii) B has greater entropy
B
i) A: 4, B: 16, ii) B has greater entropy
C
i) A: 4, B: 24, ii) A has greater entropy
D
i) A: 1, B: 16, ii) A has greater entropy