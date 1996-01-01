9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The main telescope of the James Webb Telescope can detect electromagnetic radiation in the range 6.0 × 10–7 m to 2.8 × 10–5 m. Identify the regions of the electromagnetic spectrum this range falls into.
A
This range is within the visible to infrared region.
B
This range is within the x-ray to UV range region.
C
This range is within the infrared to microwave region.
D
This range is within the visible to radio region.