9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Photovoltaic cells contain p-n junctions to convert light from the sun to electricity. A CdTe semiconductor used in photovoltaic cells has a band-gap energy of 144 kJ/mol. Determine the wavelength that correspond to the band-gap energy of CdTe and identify its region in the electromagnetic spectrum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 2.45 × 10–6 m; infrared
B
λ = 8.31 × 10–7 m; infrared
C
λ = 4.76 × 10–7 m; visible
D
λ = 5.26 × 10–8 m; ultraviolet