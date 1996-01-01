15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two reactions were observed. The first reaction has a half-life that is twice as long as the last one. The second reaction has a half-life that is not affected by the concentration of the reactant and is constant over time. Identify the order of the rate law for each reaction based on the observations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The first reaction is a first-order reaction. The second reaction is a second-order reaction
B
The first reaction is a zeroth-order reaction. The second reaction is a first-order reaction
C
The first reaction is a second-order reaction. The second reaction is a zeroth-order reaction
D
The first reaction is a second-order reaction. The second reaction is a first-order reaction