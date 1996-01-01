15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using spectroscopy, a first-order reaction was observed at 380 nm. The reaction was allowed to occur in a 1.00 cm sample cell. The only colored species in the reaction at the specified wavelength had a 4.73x103 M-1 cm-1 extinction coefficient and 3.89x10-4 s-1 decay rate. Based on this, what is the half-life of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
17.8 min
B
38.0 min
C
29.7 min
D
4.73 min