Triethylammonium chloride, (C 2 H 5 ) 3 NHCl, completely dissociates into (C 2 H 5 ) 3 NH+ and Cl- because it is a strong electrolyte. A solution of triethylammonium chloride has a pH of 2.79. What is the K a of (C 2 H 5 ) 3 NHCl if triethylamine has a K b of 6.5 × 10-5?