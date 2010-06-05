17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Triethylammonium chloride, (C2H5)3NHCl, completely dissociates into (C2H5)3NH+ and Cl- because it is a strong electrolyte. A solution of triethylammonium chloride has a pH of 2.79. What is the Ka of (C2H5)3NHCl if triethylamine has a Kb of 6.5 × 10-5?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8x10-4
B
1.1x10-7
C
6.5x10-5
D
1.5x10-10