Identify the incorrect statement/s.

(a) The smaller the pK a of its conjugate acid, the weaker the base.

(b) The smaller the value of its K b , the weaker the base.

(c) The smaller the value of its pK b , the weaker the base.

(d) The larger the pK a of its conjugate acid, the stronger the base.

(e) The larger the value of its K b , the weaker the base.