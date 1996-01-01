17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Ka and Kb
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement/s.
(a) The smaller the pKa of its conjugate acid, the weaker the base.
(b) The smaller the value of its Kb, the weaker the base.
(c) The smaller the value of its pKb, the weaker the base.
(d) The larger the pKa of its conjugate acid, the stronger the base.
(e) The larger the value of its Kb, the weaker the base.
(f) The larger the value of its pKb, the weaker the base.
Identify the incorrect statement/s.
(a) The smaller the pKa of its conjugate acid, the weaker the base.
(b) The smaller the value of its Kb, the weaker the base.
(c) The smaller the value of its pKb, the weaker the base.
(d) The larger the pKa of its conjugate acid, the stronger the base.
(e) The larger the value of its Kb, the weaker the base.
(f) The larger the value of its pKb, the weaker the base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) and (f)
B
(b) and (c)
C
(c) and (e)
D
(c), (d), (e)
E
(b), (d), (e)
F
(a), (c), f)