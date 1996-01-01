All oils float on the surface of the water because they have a lower density than water and because they cannot mix with water. Oils and water do not mix because oils are nonpolar and water is a polar liquid. Oils are a very complex mixture of various triglycerides. One of the most commonly occurring triglycerides is triolein which makes up the most of olive oil. Look at the structure of triolein and explain why it does not make a homogenous mixture with water.