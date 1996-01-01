14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
All oils float on the surface of the water because they have a lower density than water and because they cannot mix with water. Oils and water do not mix because oils are nonpolar and water is a polar liquid. Oils are a very complex mixture of various triglycerides. One of the most commonly occurring triglycerides is triolein which makes up the most of olive oil. Look at the structure of triolein and explain why it does not make a homogenous mixture with water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Triolein contains 6 bonds between C and O which make it polar enough to form a homogenous mixture with water.
B
Triolein contains a lot of C—H bonds (nonpolar bonds) which make the molecule nonpolar so it does not mix with water.
C
Triolein does not mix with water because it is not an ionic compound.
D
Triolein does not contain any halogen atoms which make organic compounds polar. That's why it does not mix with water.