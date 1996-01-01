14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following supports the property of water as a good solvent for many substances? What is its significance?
Which of the following supports the property of water as a good solvent for many substances? What is its significance?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The high polarity of water allows it to dissolve ionic and polar compounds and some nonpolar gases which in turn makes it a good solvent in living organisms and the environment.
B
The clear color of water allows it to dissolve clear substances such as important substances.
C
The abundance of water allows it to dissolve many substances such as other liquids found in the environment.
D
The high polarity of water allows it to dissolve all nonpolar, ionic, and polar compounds that are essential to living organisms.