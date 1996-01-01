19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
The industrial preparation of acetic acid (CH3COOH) is a two-step process. It is the chief component of vinegar.
Step 1: CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g) ΔS° = −219.0 J/K
Step 2: CH3OH(g) + CO(g) → CH3COOH(l) ΔS° = −277.4 J/K
Calculate the temperature at which step 2 of the reaction becomes spontaneous.
ΔH° for CH3OH(g) = –201.0 kJ/mol
ΔH° for CO(g) = –110.5 kJ/mol
ΔH° for CH3COOH(l) = –484.5 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CH3OH(g) = –162.3 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CO(g) = –137.2 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CH3COOH(l) = –390 kJ/mol
The industrial preparation of acetic acid (CH3COOH) is a two-step process. It is the chief component of vinegar.
Step 1: CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g) ΔS° = −219.0 J/K
Step 2: CH3OH(g) + CO(g) → CH3COOH(l) ΔS° = −277.4 J/K
Calculate the temperature at which step 2 of the reaction becomes spontaneous.
ΔH° for CH3OH(g) = –201.0 kJ/mol
ΔH° for CO(g) = –110.5 kJ/mol
ΔH° for CH3COOH(l) = –484.5 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CH3OH(g) = –162.3 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CO(g) = –137.2 kJ/mol
ΔG° for CH3COOH(l) = –390 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
315 K
B
485 K
C
297 K
D
322 K