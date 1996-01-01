The industrial preparation of acetic acid (CH 3 COOH) is a two-step process. It is the chief component of vinegar.

Step 1: CO(g) + 2 H 2 (g) → CH 3 OH(g) ΔS° = −219.0 J/K

Step 2: CH 3 OH(g) + CO(g) → CH 3 COOH(l) ΔS° = −277.4 J/K

Calculate the temperature at which step 2 of the reaction becomes spontaneous.

ΔH° for CH 3 OH(g) = –201.0 kJ/mol

ΔH° for CO(g) = –110.5 kJ/mol

ΔH° for CH 3 COOH(l) = –484.5 kJ/mol

ΔG° for CH 3 OH(g) = –162.3 kJ/mol

ΔG° for CO(g) = –137.2 kJ/mol