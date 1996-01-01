9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the statements if they are true or false. If the statement is false, correct it.
a. The frequency of visible light is higher than ultraviolet light.
b. The speed of electromagnetic radiation is constant in a vacuum.
c. The sound of church bells, light from the television, and heat from the stove are examples of the types of electromagnetic radiation.
d. Electromagnetic radiation vibrates when passing through water.
