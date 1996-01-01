9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The distance between planet A and planet B is 5.6 astronomical units. What is the distance in meters between the two planets? (1 astronomical unit = 8.3167 light-minutes)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.38x1011 m
B
5.60 m
C
3.00x108 m
D
1.68x109 m