8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A liquid hydrocarbon decomposes into a gaseous substance according to the following hypothetical reaction:
A (l) → 2 B (g)
Assuming that the enthalpy change for this reaction is +535 kJ, determine the enthalpy change for the reverse reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+268 kJ
B
–268 kJ
C
+535 kJ
D
–535 kJ