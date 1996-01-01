8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following formation reactions and their enthalpies of formation
(reaction 1) 1/2 H2 (g) + 1/2 Cl2 (g) → HCl (g) ΔH = –92.3 kJ
(reaction 2) C (s) + 2 Cl2 (g) → CCl4 (g) ΔH = –95.7 kJ
(reaction 3) C (s) + 1/2 H2 (g) + 3/2 Cl2 (g) → CHCl3 (g) ΔH = –102.7 kJ
find ΔH for the reaction:
CHCl3 (g) + Cl2 (g) → HCl (g) + CCl4 (g)
Given the following formation reactions and their enthalpies of formation
(reaction 1) 1/2 H2 (g) + 1/2 Cl2 (g) → HCl (g) ΔH = –92.3 kJ
(reaction 2) C (s) + 2 Cl2 (g) → CCl4 (g) ΔH = –95.7 kJ
(reaction 3) C (s) + 1/2 H2 (g) + 3/2 Cl2 (g) → CHCl3 (g) ΔH = –102.7 kJ
find ΔH for the reaction:
CHCl3 (g) + Cl2 (g) → HCl (g) + CCl4 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+85.3 kJ
B
–85.3 kJ
C
+290.7 kJ
D
–290.7 kJ