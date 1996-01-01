2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ag-107 and Ag-109 are the two naturally occurring isotopes of Silver. Ag-107 has an abundance of 51.82% and mass of 106.9 amu and Ag-109 has a relative abundance of 48.18% and a mass of 108.9 amu.
Calculate for the atomic weight of silver.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
107.9 amu
B
106.9 amu
C
107.2 amu
D
108.5 amu