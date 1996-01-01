8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 26.0 g compound (molar mass = 85.00 g/mol) was dissolved in water with a final volume of 67.0 mL. If the temperature decreased from 24.7°C to 22.4°C, what is the change in enthalpy of the dissolution? (density solution = 1.09 g/mL, specific heat = 4.186 J/g•°C)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-0.308 kJ/mol
B
-67.0 kJ/mol
C
-0.703 kJ/mol
D
-2.30 kJ/mol