8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two metals of the same weight are heated to 78.0°C and left in separate vacuum flasks. After 30 minutes, metal A is 75.0°C and metal B is 76.3 °C. Why did the two metals have different temperatures after 30 minutes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because they have different specific heats.
B
Because they have different initial temperatures.
C
Because they have different weights.
D
Because they have different volumes.