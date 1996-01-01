2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas mixture contains propane (Χpropane = 0.721) and butane (Χbutane = 0.279). A sample of the mixture has a mass 22.45 g and a volume of 2.00 L at 25.0 ºC. Calculate the total moles of gas in the mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.3922 mol mixture
B
0.4676 mol mixture
C
0.5103 mol mixture
D
0.6398 mol mixture