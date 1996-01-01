6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sterling silver is an alloy made up of silver, Ag(s), and other metals. Propose a method to obtain a pure silver sample from a sterling silver that is made up of silver, Ag(s), and zinc, Zn(s).
Sterling silver is an alloy made up of silver, Ag(s), and other metals. Propose a method to obtain a pure silver sample from a sterling silver that is made up of silver, Ag(s), and zinc, Zn(s).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Treat the sterling silver sample with H2O(l) to remove Zn(s) as Zn2+(aq) and leave a pure silver sample.
B
Treat the sterling silver sample with HCl(aq) to remove Zn(s) as Zn2+(aq) and leave a pure silver sample.
C
Treat the sterling silver sample with H2O(l) to remove Ag(s) as Ag+(aq) and leave a pure silver sample.
D
Treat the sterling silver sample with HCl(aq) to remove Ag(s) as Ag+(aq) and leave a pure silver sample.