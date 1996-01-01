6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are provided the following reagents: antimony, platinum, nickel, aqueous copper(II) chloride solution, and hydrochloric acid solution. Assuming the reaction undergoes in an Erlenmeyer flask with a balloon attached to it, which combination of reagents would you use to obtain a chemical reaction that will fill up the balloon? Determine the identity of the gas that fills up the ballon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
nickel and aqueous hydrochloric acid; H2O(g)
B
platinum and aqueous hydrochloric acid; H2O(g)
C
antimony and aqueous hydrochloric acid; H2(g)
D
platinum and aqueous hydrochloric acid; H2(g)
E
nickel and aqueous hydrochloric acid; H2(g)