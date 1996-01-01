When placed in a large, closed, dry container at room temperature, the crystalline hydrate Na 2 SO 4 ·10H 2 O spontaneously loses water:

Na 2 SO 4 ·10H 2 O (s) → Na 2 SO 4 (s) + 10 H 2 O(g)

At room temperature, its ΔH° is positive. Does ΔS° for this reaction at room temperature change if the hydrated compound is added to a large, closed container that already has a large amount of water vapor present?