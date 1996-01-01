19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without doing any calculations, determine whether the ΔG° for the reaction of FeO(s) with CO2(g) is more negative or less negative than its ΔH°.
FeO(s) + CO2(g) → FeCO3(s)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG° is less negative than ΔH°
B
ΔG° is more negative than ΔH°