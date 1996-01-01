2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the following elements, write a symbol and identify as a metal, metalloid or nonmetal.
a. Bromine
b. Lead
c. Neon
d. Silver
e. Potassium
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bromine = Br, nonmetal; Lead = Pb, metal; Neon = Ne, nonmetal; Silver = Si, metal; Potassium = P, metal
B
Bromine = Bi, nonmetal; Lead = Pb, metal; Neon = Ne, nonmetal; Silver = Ag, metal; Potassium = P, metal
C
Bromine = Br, nonmetal; Lead = Pb, metal; Neon = Ne, nonmetal; Silver = Ag, metal; Potassium = K, metal
D
Bromine = Br, metalloid; Lead = Pb, metalloid; Neon = Ne, nonmetal; Silver = Ag, metal; Potassium = K, metal
E
Bromine = Br, nonmetal; Lead = La, metalloid; Neon = Ne, nonmetal; Silver = S, metal; Potassium = K, metal