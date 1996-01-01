2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Classifications
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that describes non-metals
I. non-metals easily lose electrons
II. good thermal and electrical insulators
III. non-metals easily gain electrons
IV. bad thermal and electrical conductors
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I only
B
I and III
C
II and III
D
IV only