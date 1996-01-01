13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the substance shown below will have a liquid crystalline phase. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the substance will have a liquid crystalline phase because its structure is rod-like, elongated, and contains a planar ring which allows stacking of the molecule.
B
No, the substance will not have a liquid crystalline phase because the molecule is rigid and nonpolar which prevents the ordered arrangement of the molecules.