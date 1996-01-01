13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the substances below that have a liquid crystal state. Which compound will have a solid-to-liquid crystal phase change at a higher temperature and why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound I will have a solid-to-liquid crystal phase change at a higher temperature because it has both stronger London dispersion forces (longer) and dipole-dipole forces.
B
Compound II will have a solid-to-liquid crystal phase change at a higher temperature because it has weaker stronger London dispersion forces (shorter) and no dipole-dipole forces.