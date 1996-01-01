10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the noble gas electron configuration of a Tc4+ ion (assume that it is in the ground state) and give the number of electrons that are not paired.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
electron configuration: [Kr]4d3
unpaired electrons: 3
B
electron configuration: [Kr]5s24d1
unpaired electrons: 1
C
electron configuration: [Kr]5s24d8
unpaired electrons: 3
D
electron configuration: [Kr]4d5
unpaired electrons: 5