10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ionic compound composed of 71.36% Rb and 28.64% Rh is produced when elemental rubidium and rhodium are heated together for 17 days at 500 K. Provide the charge and electron configuration of the rhodium ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rhodium ion has a −3 charge and an electron configuration of [Kr]4d105s2.
B
The rhodium ion has a −3 charge and an electron configuration of [Kr]4d75s2.
C
The rhodium ion has a +3 charge and an electron configuration of [Kr]4d105s2.
D
The rhodium ion has a +3 charge and an electron configuration of [Kr]4d75s2.