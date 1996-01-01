3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
5.69 g of ammonia is produced when a sample of hydrogen reacts with excess nitrogen. The balanced reaction is shown below:
3 H2(g) + N2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
Calculate the theoretical yield if the percent yield is 38.25%.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.59 g
B
12.69 g
C
14.88 g
D
3.78 g
E
20.36 g