3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
3. Chemical Reactions Percent Yield
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of hydrochloric acid with manganese(IV) oxide produces chlorine as shown in the reaction below:
4 HCl(aq) + MnO2(s) → MnCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Cl2(g)
Consider the scenario where 95.50 g of MnO2 is dissolved in a solution with 114.33 g of HCI
i. Identify the limiting reactant
ii. Calculate the theoretical yield of Cl2 in grams
iii. Calculate the actual yield of chlorine if the percent yield is 76.3 %
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. HCl, ii. 52.31 g, iii. 43.61 g
B
i. MnO2, ii. 56.39 g, iii. 42.65 g
C
i. HCl, ii. 55.68 g, iii. 42.48 g
D
i. MnO2, ii. 46.96 g, iii. 36.92 g