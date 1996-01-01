The reaction of hydrochloric acid with manganese(IV) oxide produces chlorine as shown in the reaction below:

4 HCl(aq) + MnO 2 (s) → MnCl 2 (aq) + 2 H 2 O(l) + Cl 2 (g)

Consider the scenario where 95.50 g of MnO 2 is dissolved in a solution with 114.33 g of HCI





i. Identify the limiting reactant

ii. Calculate the theoretical yield of Cl 2 in grams

iii. Calculate the actual yield of chlorine if the percent yield is 76.3 %