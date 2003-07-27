1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular-shaped canvas is used for painting. It has a length of 32 inches and a width of 28 inches. Calculate the area of the painting in cm. Recall that 1 inch = 2.54 cm.
A rectangular-shaped canvas is used for painting. It has a length of 32 inches and a width of 28 inches. Calculate the area of the painting in cm. Recall that 1 inch = 2.54 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.8x102 cm2
B
5.8x103 cm2
C
8.9x102 cm2
D
2.3x103 cm2