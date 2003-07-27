1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate of atmospheric pressure change with altitude on a particular planet was measured to be 0.0428 kPa•km–1. Determine the value of this rate in kJ•m—4.
A
0.0428 kJ•m–4
B
4.28×10–5 kJ•m–4
C
42.8 kJ•m–4
D
4.28×10–3 kJ•m–4