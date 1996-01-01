12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct based on the given molecular orbital diagram for a six lithium atom chain?
a. There are no nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
b. There are 3 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
c. There are 5 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
d. There are 7 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
Which of the following statements is correct based on the given molecular orbital diagram for a six lithium atom chain?
a. There are no nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
b. There are 3 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
c. There are 5 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
d. There are 7 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There are no nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
B
There are 3 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
C
There are 5 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)
D
There are 7 nodes in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)