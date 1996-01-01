12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The three structures shown below are for naphthalene, phenanthrene, and chrysene. These three are derivatives of benzene in a way that the six-membered rings of benzene are fused along the edges. Naphthalene and anthracene are colorless solids while chrysene is a golden-yellow crystalline solid. What can be inferred about the HOMO-LUMO gap in these molecules using this information?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chrysene has a smaller HOMO-LUMO gap and absorbs visible light because of its high molecular weight.
B
Chrysene has a smaller HOMO-LUMO gap and absorbs visible light because it is highly conjugated.
C
The HOMO-LUMO gap in chrysene is larger so it appears colored.
D
Naphthalene and phenanthrene have smaller HOMO-LUMO gaps and therefore appear colorless.