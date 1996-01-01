12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct based on the given molecular orbital diagram for an eight lithium atom chain?
a. There are no nodes in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)
b. There are 3 nodes in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)
c. There are 4 nodes in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)
d. There are 6 nodes in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)
