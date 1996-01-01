Which of the following statements is correct based on the given molecular orbital diagram for an eight lithium atom chain?





a. There are no nodes in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)



b. There are 3 nodes in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)



c. There are 4 nodes in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)



d. There are 6 nodes in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)