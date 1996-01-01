18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
70PRACTICE PROBLEM
The images below show solutions of Cu2CO3 where the orange sphere represents the CO32− ion and the violet sphere represents the Cu+ ion. Note that other ions may be present in the solution but are not shown.
If image (i) shows the solution in equilibrium with solid Cu2CO3, which of the solutions shown in images (ii)-(iv) will form a solid Cu2CO3 precipitate? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only the solution shown in image (ii) will form a precipitate because it has a reaction quotient, Q, greater than the solubility product constant, Ksp.
B
Only the solution shown in image (iv) will form a precipitate because it has a reaction quotient, Q, less than the solubility product constant, Ksp.
C
Only the solution shown in image (iii) will form a precipitate because it has a reaction quotient, Q, greater than the solubility product constant, Ksp.
D
The solutions shown in image (ii) and (iii) will form a precipitate because it has a reaction quotient, Q, less than the solubility product constant, Ksp.