The images below show solutions of Cu 2 CO 3 where the orange sphere represents the CO 3 2− ion and the violet sphere represents the Cu+ ion. Note that other ions may be present in the solution but are not shown.

If image (i) shows the solution in equilibrium with solid Cu 2 CO 3 , which of the solutions shown in images (ii)-(iv) will form a solid Cu 2 CO 3 precipitate? Explain.