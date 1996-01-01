14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a supersaturated solution of potassium nitrate (KNO3). The solution was allowed to cool to room temperature and as a result, the excess potassium nitrate precipitated out. Determine if the following statement is true or false: The solution becomes saturated after the excess potassium nitrate precipitated out.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False