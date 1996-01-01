14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect: The solubility of gases in water is inversely proportional to the temperature because the solute-solvent interactions are weakened at high temperatures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Correct
B
Incorrect