7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two closed vessels (1 and 2) are filled with two different gases (A and B) at the same temperature. Vessel 1 has a volume of 10.0 L, a pressure of x atm, and contains 0.250 g of A. Vessel 2 has a volume of 7.50 L, a pressure of 0.5x atm, and contains 0.125 g of B. Determine whether the two gases have the same molar mass. If not, determine which gas has the smaller molar mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gas A and B have equal molar mass.
B
Gas A has a smaller molar mass.
C
Gas B has a smaller molar mass.
D
Cannot be determined