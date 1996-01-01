Two closed vessels (1 and 2) are filled with two different gases (A and B) at the same temperature. Vessel 1 has a volume of 10.0 L, a pressure of x atm, and contains 0.250 g of A. Vessel 2 has a volume of 7.50 L, a pressure of 0.5x atm, and contains 0.125 g of B. Determine whether the two gases have the same molar mass. If not, determine which gas has the smaller molar mass.