7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following data for an unknown vapor were obtained through the Dumas-bulb method:
Mass = 0.366 g
Volume = 355 mL
Pressure = 100 kPa
Temperature = 100°C
Determine the molar mass of the unknown vapor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.0 g/mol
B
44.0 g/mol
C
32.0 g/mol
D
58.0 g/mol