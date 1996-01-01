6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Dilutions
Describe the preparation of 450 mL of a 0.250 M solution of hydroxide ions (OH–) if a stock solution of 3.50 M Ca(OH)2 is available in the laboratory. Include the appropriate glassware to be used.
In a 10-mL graduated cylinder, measure two separate 10 mL and 6.1 mL of the 3.50 M Ca(OH)2. Transfer the total to 16.1 mL into a 500-mL volumetric flask then fill to mark with distilled water.
In a 100-mL graduated cylinder, measure 16.1 mL of the 3.50 M Ca(OH)2. Transfer the 16.1 mL into a 500-mL volumetric flask then fill to mark with distilled water.
In a 100-mL graduated cylinder, measure 16.1 mL of the 3.50 M Ca(OH)2. Transfer the 16.1 mL into a 500-mL beaker then fill to mark with distilled water.
In a 100-mL graduated cylinder, measure 16.1 mL of the 3.50 M Ca(OH)2. Divide the 16.1 mL into two, then transfer to two 250 mL beakers then fill to mark with distilled water.