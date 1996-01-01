13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following data:
Which statement is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only CCl3Br is polar and exhibits Ion-dipole forces and London dispersion forces.
B
Only CBr4 is nonpolar and exhibits Ion-dipole forces.
C
Only CClBr3 is polar and exhibits Dipole-dipole forces and London dispersion forces..
D
Both CClBr3 and CCl3Br are polar and exhibit Dipole-dipole forces and London dispersion forces.
E
None of the above.