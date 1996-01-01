13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
1,2-dibromo-1,2-dichloroethene has two isomers.
Which statement is true?
1,2-dibromo-1,2-dichloroethene has two isomers.
Which statement is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) has a stronger dipole-dipole force than (ii).
B
(i) has a weaker dipole-dipole force than (ii).
C
The two isomers have equal dipole-dipole forces.
D
Neither isomer have dipole-dipole forces.