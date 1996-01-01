11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Boroxine, B3H3O3, is a six-membered ring made up of alternating oxygen and boron. The overall shape is planar and one hydrogen is bonded to each boron atom. Making sure that the formal charge on each atom is zero, draw the Lewis structure of Boroxine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C