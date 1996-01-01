11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the compound OSeCl4. The central atom is Se and the four Cl atoms and the O atom are bonded to Se. Making sure that all the atoms have zero formal charges, predict the Lewis structure of OSeCl4.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D