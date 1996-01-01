Dichloroacetylene is an unstable liquid that explodes readily at its boiling point (33 °C). The mass percent composition of dichloroacetylene is 25.3 % C and 74.7 % Cl with a molecular weight of 94.92 g/mol. Determine the molecular formula for this molecule and draw a reasonable Lewis dot structure. Assign formal charges to all atoms in the structure and explain why dichloroacetylene is unstable.