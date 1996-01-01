11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dichloroacetylene is an unstable liquid that explodes readily at its boiling point (33 °C). The mass percent composition of dichloroacetylene is 25.3 % C and 74.7 % Cl with a molecular weight of 94.92 g/mol. Determine the molecular formula for this molecule and draw a reasonable Lewis dot structure. Assign formal charges to all atoms in the structure and explain why dichloroacetylene is unstable.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CCl2, FC: C=+2, Cl=0
B
C2Cl2, FC: C=0, Cl=0
C
C2Cl3, FC: C=0, Cl=0
D
CCl4, FC: C=0, Cl=0, FC: C=0, Cl=-1