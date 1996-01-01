11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a single Lewis structure for TeO32– that obeys the octet rule, then determine the formal charges on each atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FC Te = 0; FC O (single bond) = –1; FC O (double bond) = 0
B
FC Te = +1; FC of each O = –1
C
FC Te = –1; FC O (single bond) = –1; FC 2 O (double bond) = 0
D
FC Te = –2; FC of each O (double bond) = 0